DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Opening Utopia

Officine Utopia
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:59 pm
GigsCeccano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cosa si intende quando si parla di un evento unico?

Dopo anni di attesa finalmente torna Officine Utopia!

Apriremo per la prima volta le porte della nuova location venerdì 10 novembre, per una grande serata di inaugurazione.

Dopo questo lungo periodo di...

Presentato da Officine Utopia.

Lineup

Venue

Officine Utopia

Via Dell'industria 5, 03023 Ceccano Frosinone, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.