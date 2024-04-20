Top track

Dombresky - Utopia

DOMBRESKY PRESENTS: LIFT OFF by Gray Area

Knockdown Center
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $32.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Mark your calendars for April 20th, 2024, as Dombresky takes over the Knockdown Center in New York. The French DJ and producer, known for his seamless transitions from hip-hop to house and high-energy sets is ready to serve a performance as dynamic as his...

21+
Gray Area
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dombresky

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

