Dombresky + Guests by Gray Area

Knockdown Center
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
The Montpellier DJ and producer broke the Miami house scene in 2016 with an impressive roster of funky feel-good tracks and commanding turntable presence. His summery selections gave way to even hotter production, as the beachside scene he immersed himself...

Gray Area

Dombresky

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

