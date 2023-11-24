DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pygments Lab #12

Fluctuart
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pygments Records à une grande nouvelle à vous annoncer… Après plusieurs mois de travail acharné, nous sommes heureux de vous dévoile la Saison 2 de nos soirées Pygments Lab ! 🧪Pour ceux qui ne connaissent pas le concept : chaque Lab est une soirée dont le...

Présenté par FLUCTUART.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Fluctuart

2 Port Du Gros Caillou, 75007 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.