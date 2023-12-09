DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bass Command is proud to present TVBOO's take-over of the Brooklyn Monarch this coming December 9th. Hailing from Jackson, Mississippi, TVBOO has become internationally known for his cutting edge approach towards bass music. When he isn't performing at wor...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.