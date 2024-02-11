DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in 2021 at the Royal Academy of Music, the Asaka Quartet are already winning prizes and establishing themselves as a promising new string quartet. Their Conway Hall début programme is eclectic and colourful, ranging from the pure, classical beauty o...
