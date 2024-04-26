DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Coy Roy - Bo Rinehart of Needtobreathe

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Coy Roy live at Eddie's Attic!

The artistry of Coy Roy bids listeners to FEEL their way through sonic experiences by distilling emotion into sound. Grammy nominated songwriter Bo Rinehart, aka COY ROY, brings the brand of boyish innocence and raw honesty...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.