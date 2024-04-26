DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Coy Roy live at Eddie's Attic!
The artistry of Coy Roy bids listeners to FEEL their way through sonic experiences by distilling emotion into sound. Grammy nominated songwriter Bo Rinehart, aka COY ROY, brings the brand of boyish innocence and raw honesty...
