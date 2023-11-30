Top track

Death By Pink Tour ft. gürl + Trunc

The Black Heart
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
£10.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Antipop rebels GÜRL and genre-fluid queer punk project TRUNC are bringing their co-headline DEATH BY PINK tour our way at the end of November! Dark and brooding, bright and affirming - somehow at the same time. These two combining is like lacing candy flos...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.

Lineup

gürl, Trunc, Aiko

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

