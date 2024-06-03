Top track

Slow Pulp - Falling Apart

SLOW PULP

ARCI Bellezza
Mon, 3 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SLOW PULP | LIVE _ MILANO

Lunedì 03 Giugno 2024

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Virus Concerti
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Slow Pulp

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

