DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AFROCHILL Paris

211
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Paris !! Samedi 16 Décembre au @le211paris , la vague Afro la plus hot du moment vient à toi !!

Toute l’équipe Afrochill au complet . Dj Tinho ! MC Stanley Prince ! Et nos guest !

Tu sais deja comment ca se passe. Une entrée unique a 15€ pour profiter to...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par croixement pour tous.

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.