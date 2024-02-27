Top track

Charlie Motto - Aussi fou

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Charlie Motto

La Boule Noire
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Charlie Motto - Aussi fou
Got a code?

About

Esprit malin et visions surréalistes, Charlie Motto chante une pop fantastique et dansante, cristalline et touchante. Très inspirée par la pop lyrique de Kate Bush et Caroline Polachek, elle nous emporte avec sa voix de tête et ses mélodies haut perchées....

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Filature & Le Fair
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlie Motto

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.