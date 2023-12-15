Top track

M. D. Pallavi - Prayer to the Cloud - Simone de Kunovich Remix

Último Tango ft. Luca Lozano

Club Malasaña
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
About

Último Tango is a Milan based collective devoted to the re-discovery of obscure and inaccessible music gems.

The group runs a successful Instagram page, YouTube channel and record label focused on the reissues of their most ambitious finds.

Many showcase...

Este es un evento 25+
Club Malasaña

Lineup

Luca Lozano, Simone De Kunovich

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

