Rain Parade

Night & Day Café
Sun, 16 Jun 2024, 7:30 pm
£24.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rain Parade are set to return with their first UK and European dates since disbanding in 1986, hitting nine countries including a stop-off in Manchester at Night & Day Cafe.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester, Please Please You and Brud Presents

Rain Parade

Night & Day Café

26 Oldham Street, Manchester M1 1JN
Doors open7:30 pm
220 capacity

