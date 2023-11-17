DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Mline with Chris Trujillo

M Line Trolly
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:50 pm
DJDallas
About

Join us for a trip around the city with our vibe setter for the evening, Cris Trujillo

Parking is available in the lot next to the address behind The Rustic, or the parking garage down the street.Please arrive at 7:50pm as the trolly departs at 8:00pm SHA...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Next Level Events & Audio Sound Club

Venue

M Line Trolly

Cityplace West Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75204, United States
Doors open7:50 pm

