Il Percorso Accademico nelle Industrie Creative

Torneria Tortona
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:15 am
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Scopri come il percorso accademico apre le porte alle industrie creative e discografiche. Incontra esperti, ascolta storie di successo e costruisci il tuo futuro. Radio Bocconi ti guida nel mondo della musica e delle opportunità.

Ospiti: 

Alessandro Quag...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open10:15 am

