DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

xlx BONUS w/ Ghozt, Nebita, Secret Guest + more

The End
Thu, 30 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

International club night XLX comes back to NYC for another night of experimental club music featuring a fresh lineup of up-and-coming DJs from New York and beyond along with a very special secret guest. Do not miss this...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ghozt, Nebita, Chris Waldt

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.