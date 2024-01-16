DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
January marks the month of the birth and death of the famous Space Oddity, David Bowie.
We're bringing together some of our favourite musicians from London and beyond to present a night of music that will chart Bowie's incredible creative output, from pop...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.