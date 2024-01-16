DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Being Bowie

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

January marks the month of the birth and death of the famous Space Oddity, David Bowie.

We're bringing together some of our favourite musicians from London and beyond to present a night of music that will chart Bowie's incredible creative output, from pop...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

TransAtlantic Ensemble

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

