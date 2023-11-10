Top track

Bando Party - Ladies Night w/ Shifa Ligero

SUPERLOVE
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJMilano
€11.50

About

Ladies Night is a one of a kind event that empowers female talent in the music industry, allowing them to shine and take control of the decks, fostering an inclusive and enjoyable atmosphere to appreciate music and celebrate women's contributions to the in...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Gidal Group SRL.
Lineup

Malaika, Polly & Pamy

Venue

SUPERLOVE

Corso di Porta Ticinese, 32, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

