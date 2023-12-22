Top track

David Bowie & Queen - Under Pressure

Back to 70s / Supersonic Party

Supersonic
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€6.50

About

C’est la fin de l’année !

En attendant de prendre nos bonnes résolutions pour l'année prochaine, le Supersonic fait la fête une dernière fois avec ses mythiques soirées BACK TO 70’s 80's, 90's et 00’s ! 4 soirées BEST OF où l’on dansera jusqu’au petit mat...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

