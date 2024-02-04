DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dopo il tour del 2022 “Le Dive con qualcosa in più”, l’esuberante duo di drag queen KARMA B torna sui palchi di tutta Italia con il nuovo spettacolo “MaschiE… Quello che gli uomini non dicono”, uno show dal vivo unico e frizzante sul tema della maschiologi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.