Ella Grace + Elliot Cooper

Supersonic Records
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.50

ELLA GRACE (Soft rock / folk rock - Londres, UK)

Si vous aimez : Wolf Alice, Aldous Harding, Julia Jacklin

Ella Grace est une auteure-compositrice-interprète basée à Londres, à cheval entre le folk moderne et le rock, citant des influences allant de Wolf...

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ella Grace

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

