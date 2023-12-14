DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Disgraceful Club with Grace Campbell

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 14 Dec, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOORS 6:30 PM / SHOW 8:00 PM

Grace Campbell is bringing her final Disgraceful Club of the year to the Clapham Grand, as a very special fundraiser for Choose Love, the humanitarian non-profit charity supporting refugees and displaced people globally.

All...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

Grace Campbell

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

