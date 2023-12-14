DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
DOORS 6:30 PM / SHOW 8:00 PM
Grace Campbell is bringing her final Disgraceful Club of the year to the Clapham Grand, as a very special fundraiser for Choose Love, the humanitarian non-profit charity supporting refugees and displaced people globally.
All...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs