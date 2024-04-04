Top track

Lætitia Sadier, Sofia Bolt

Zebulon
Thu, 4 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Over the course of her career, spanning three-plus decades, Lætitia Sadier has never shied away from the hard topics, or stopped advocating for the possibility of self determination and emancipation in the face of the powers tha...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lætitia Sadier, Sofia Bolt

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

