U ROCK PARTY

Point Ephémère
Wed, 20 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

U ROCK PARTY

MANDELBRO (Indie Rock)

Mené par le charismatique multi-instrumentiste anglais Bartholomew Joyce, MANDELBRO groupe indie rock basé à Paris (avec Nicolas Le Bechec de Redon à la guitare, Mathieu Rabet à la basse et Emmanuel Chevalier à la batt...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

Mandelbro, Sarah Olivier, La Faiblesse

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

