My Fine Companions - O Those Days

My Fine Companions + More

The Macbeth
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50

About

Located in the heart of Hoxton, The Macbeth is a historic live music venue famed for its connections to the alternative music scene. The famous venue has now continued to provide intimate, engaging entertainment for over 100 years!

With a host of renowned...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.

Lineup

My Fine Companions

Venue

The Macbeth

70 Hoxton Street, Shoreditch N1 6LP

Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

