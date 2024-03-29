Top track

Doctor Krápula - La Fuerza del Amor

Doctor Krápula

Badaboum
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doctor Krapula est l'un des groupes de rock les plus importants et influents d'Amérique latine, une explosion de punk, de cumbia, de ska, de hip-hop et de reggae combinée à une attitude sociale et environnementale dans une fête rebelle qui, dès la première...

Tout public
Présenté par Ovastand & FresConcerts.

Lineup

Doctor Krápula

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

