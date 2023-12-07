DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CHROMATIC : Dj Schnake, Vicaps, LBO, Gobl1 & more

La Java
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CHROMATIC : Aptitude à percevoir les couleurs

Voici le thème de cette première collaboration inédite entre le Collectif Rennais ValHeïn et le Collectif Parisiens Diktat.

Chromatic aura lieu au sein de la mythique Java, club ayant une ancienneté inégalabl...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

