Julie’s Top 5 LIVE

Islington Assembly Hall
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
£30.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Calling all Beyhive members! If you listened to Renaissance on repeat when it dropped, came to the London #ClubRenaissance party or sang every song - word for word - on the tour, then Julie’s Top 5 LIVE is the event for you!

It’s time for the ultimate tes...

Presented by Don't Trust The Internet.

Lineup

Julie Adenuga

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

