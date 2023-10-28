DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NOPALCO @ MERCATO SONATO

Mercato Sonato
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In occasione di NOPALCO, una due giorni di festa di poesia orale e visiva a cura di Zoopalco, vi aspettiamo per il live di un collettivo composto da ben dieci elementi con base a Milano, gli Addict Ameba!

Il loro è un sound che mescola Afro, Ethio Jazz, P...

Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Addict Ameba, Dr. Sospè

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

