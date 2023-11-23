DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Róisín and Chiara Late Night Lounge

Aces and Eights
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Róisin and Chiara are BACK! That's right you heard it here first.. and kicking off the new season of magic and mayhem we have four incredible acts! The ecstatic EGG, the marvellous Mairéad Doyle Heffernan, the gigantically gorgeous George Fouracres and the Read more

Presented by Roisin and Chiara.

Lineup

Josh Glanc, George Fouracres, Roisin & Chiara

Venue

Aces and Eights

156-158 Fortess Road, Camden, London, NW5 2HP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

