DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following the announcement of his new album Sadness Sets Me Free, legendary Welsh musician and Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys presents an intimate set of new material in Hall One.
In January 2024, Rough Trade will release Gruff Rhys’s Sadness Set
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.