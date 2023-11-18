Top track

Thirst Trap - Jenifa Mayanja Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shelter w/ Timmy Regisford All Night Long / Jenifa Mayanja + Donis / Reel .0024

Public Records
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Thirst Trap - Jenifa Mayanja Remix
Got a code?

About

This ticket grants entry property wide at PR + to the following Saturday night events:

The Sound Room: Shelter w/ Timmy Regisford All Night Long

The Atrium: Jenifa Mayanja + Donis

UPSTAIRS: Reel .0024

Safe Space Policy: Public Records aims to provide a Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Jenifa Mayanja

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.