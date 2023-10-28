Top track

Emote x Different Wrld Present: Disturbia

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DISTURBIA :: A DANCE PARTY FOR FREAKS

disturbia is used to convey a perceived sense of distress about modern life, especially middle-class consumerism in American suburbs.

come dance alongside the monstrous mutants and wear your best costume to win our l Read more

Presented by Different Wrld.

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

