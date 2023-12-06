DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Step into Insurgent Dance Companies world of rebellion!
We will take you on a journey looking at the inspiring actions of individuals or groups that have challenged the status quo.
Whether this be: burning the bra, striking, just stop oil, experimenting...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.