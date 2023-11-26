DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mar Casak & dmora

Sala Clamores
Sun, 26 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22
Los artistas madrileños Mar Casak y dmora presentan sus nuevos temas editados por Creando Espacio en la mítica sala Clamores. After Party a partir de las 11:00 en Fun House Music Club.

*La entrada no garantiza asiento. El número de asientos es limitado y...

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Mar Casak

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

