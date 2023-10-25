DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Heures Heureuses : Figurative Records, Godsoul

DARWIN
Wed, 25 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DERNIÈRE GUINDOULE DE L'ANNÉE !

Après plus de quarante dates passées ensemble, les Heures Heureuses vous préparent un dernier chapitre à partager ensemble.

Pour cloturer la saison, on laissera à Nony les commande du début de soirée - rejoins par la team Read more

Présenté par Darwin.

Lineup

Venue

DARWIN

87 Quai des Queyries, 33100 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.