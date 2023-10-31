Top track

Urumi - No Hook

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bloody Rave

PAMELA
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€16.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Urumi - No Hook
Got a code?

About

URUMI et sa bande s’associent pour vous proposer une soirée d’Halloween exceptionnelle, une rave unique à mi chemin entre rap et techno. Préparez vos meilleurs déguisements, ça va être démoniaque !

Le Pamela se réserve le droit d'entrée, l'achat d'un bill...

Présenté par le Pamela.

Venue

PAMELA

62 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.