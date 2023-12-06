DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sin Bin Wednesdays

Simmons Bar Leicester Square
Wed, 6 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sin Bin is the number 1 sports social in London! Whatever your society, whatever your hobby, this is the place for you! Meet likeminded people dancing and enjoying their Wednesday social in style!

Every Wednesday we welcome you to celebrate your win or dr...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Student Event Tickets.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Simmons Bar Leicester Square

Simmons Bar, 28a Leicester Square, WC2H 7LE
Doors open10:00 pm

