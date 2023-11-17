Top track

Kolter - Radio Los Santos

FLY CLUB presents L\W/N, Gabe, Stand B-Side

Cabaret Voltaire
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJEdinburgh
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FLY Residents Gav & Jezz take on the vaults as L\W/N. They made their Boiler Room debut back in May and supported Enzo Siragusa at FLY Club back in August - expect a big one as they return to headline.

FLY CLUB | EVERY FRIDAY | CABARET VOLTAIRE

Resident Read more

Presented by FLY.

Venue

Cabaret Voltaire

36-38 Blair St, Edinburgh EH1 1QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

