Denial of Life - Asphyxiation

Cruelty + Denial Of Life

New Cross Inn
Mon, 18 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Denial of Life - Asphyxiation
About

Cruelty

Dark midlands metalcore

https://www.instagram.com/thesoundofcruelty/

Denial Of Life

Tacoma thrashing hardcore

https://www.instagram.com/denial.of.life/

Negative Frame

Aggressive London hardcore

https://www.instagram.com/negativeframeldn/

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life and Avocado Booking.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

No Relief, Negative Frame, Cruelty

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

