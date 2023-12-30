Top track

Cloud Nothings - Nothing Without You

Hammy New Year

The Roxy at Mahall's
Sat, 30 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Heart Attack Man
Cloud Nothings
Live It Down
Vacation
Piss Me Off

The Roxy
6:00 PM Doors

All ages

Presented by Mahall's.

Lineup

2
Heart Attack Man, Cloud Nothings, Live it Down and 2 more

Venue

The Roxy at Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

