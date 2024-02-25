DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jo Caulfield

The Crescent
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£19.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Voted ‘Comedians’ Comedian of The Year 2022’, Jo Caulfield is “quite simply, a damn funny woman.” (The Guardian)

Jo has appeared on Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, The John Bishop Show, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, The Royal Variety Perform...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.

Jo Caulfield

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

