Testify: Gospel Choir perform Frank Ocean

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5

About

This January the Testify Gospel Choir deep dive into the mind and music of Frank Ocean with a Gospel rendition of his two pivotal albums, Blonde and Channel Orange at The Blues Kitchen Brixton.

Expect to hear all the hits from these two Grammy award-winni...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

