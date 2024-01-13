Top track

Tom & Collins - Pa Lante

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tom & Collins

Lost & Found
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
DJEl Paso
$24.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tom & Collins - Pa Lante
Got a code?

About

For table reservations please text: 915.229.5619 or visit: jandkpresent.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by J&K Present.

Lineup

Tom & Collins

Venue

Lost & Found

2519 North Stanton Street, El Paso, Texas 79902, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.