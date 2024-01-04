Top track

Pistones - El Pistolero

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pistones - 45 Aniversario (2ª fecha)

El Sol
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pistones - El Pistolero
Got a code?

About

Ricardo Chirinos, cantante y compositor de Pistones. Celebra 45 años de trayectoria musical, con un show en el que interpreta junto a su banda, las canciones más emblemáticas de su discografía. Una gran ocasión para reencontrarse con el público y agradecer...

Todas las edades
Organizado por El Sol.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Pistones

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.