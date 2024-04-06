Top track

Bad Gyal - Chulo pt.2

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bad Gyal - La Joia 24 Karats Tour

Wizink Center
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €29.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bad Gyal - Chulo pt.2
Got a code?

About BAD GYAL

Since starting her musical career in 2016, the Catalan-born singer-songwriter has released some of Spain’s most iconic tracks (‘Fiebre’, ‘Blin Blin’, ‘Alocao’ and ‘Zorra’), and in March 2021, her EP Warm Up debuted at number nine on Spotify’s Global Albums Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Los menores de 14 años solo podrán acceder acompañados de un adulto .

24 KARATS TOUR es la gira presentación de La Joia, álbum debut de Bad Gyal. Con siete únicas fechas en España durante el 2024, la artista recorrerá los principales pabellones del país e...

Los menores de 14 años solo podrán acceder acompañados de un adulto.
Presentado por Blink Bad S.L. B67146019
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BAD GYAL

Venue

Wizink Center

Av. Felipe II, S/N, 28009 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
17453 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.