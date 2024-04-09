Top track

Starsailor - All This Life

Starsailor

Concorde 2
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JOY. presents
Starsailor
+ support

This is a 14+ Event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Any under 16s attending the venue must be accompanied by an adult, 18+. The accompanying adult will be required to show ID (valid driving lice...

This is an 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by JOY.

Lineup

Starsailor

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

