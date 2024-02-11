Top track

P.A.I.N - Lighters

P.A.I.N.

New Cross Inn
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

P.A.I.N play heavy dub reggae, good time ska, pissed off punk rock, and endeavour to keep their heads around the contradictory and confusing areas of radical politics. The Band has supported numerous underground struggles and pressure groups along the way.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Till The Wheels, Be Sharp Promotions + New Cross Live.
Lineup

P.A.I.N.

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

