VINTAGE VIOLENCE live al Traffic Roma

Traffic Club
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Torna a Roma una band culto del panorama punk e garage rock italiano: venerdì 2 febbraio i Vintage Violence saranno al Traffic Live per la prima data del tour di presentazione del loro nuovo singolo. Un concerto imperdibile dove la band lombarda si esibirà...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traffic Live.

Lineup

Vintage Violence

Venue

Traffic Club

Via Prenestina, 738, 00155 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

