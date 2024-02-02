Top track

Vintage Violence - I non frequentanti

VINTAGE VIOLENCE

Traffic Club
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Vintage Violence sono uno dei gruppi storici dell’underground punk e garage rock italiano. Operativi dai primi anni 2000, hanno più di 400 concerti sulle spalle e quattro album all’attivo più una raccolta acustica e un “best of” appena uscito, con in sca...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traffic Live.

Lineup

Vintage Violence

Venue

Traffic Club

Via Prenestina, 738, 00155 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

